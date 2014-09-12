版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 13日 星期六 01:37 BJT

Cargill says lost $90 mln from China rejections of GMO U.S. corn

CHICAGO, Sept 12 Cargill Inc has suffered more than $90 million in damages from China's rejections of U.S. corn containing a genetically modified trait developed by Syngenta AG, the grain trader said in a lawsuit on Friday.

The damages are a "direct and proximate result" of Syngenta's decision to sell its Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, before China approved the variety for import, according to the lawsuit.

Cargill sued a unit of Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company, in Louisiana state court for damages stemming from the rejections.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐