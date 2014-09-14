Cargill fires first shot in legal battle over GMO trade responsibility

| CHICAGO, Sept 14
CHICAGO, Sept 14 Cargill Inc's lawsuit
against Syngenta AG over rejections of genetically
modified U.S. corn by China may be just the start of legal
challenges against global seed makers over trade with one of the
world's biggest markets.
Trading giant Cargill said in court documents on Friday that
it had lost more than $90 million because Syngenta sold Agrisure
Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, to U.S. farmers without first
obtaining import approval from China, which has turned away
boatloads of U.S. crops containing the variety over the past
year.
The lawsuit will be a test case of who is ultimately
responsible for such rejections that damage international trade:
the seed companies that develop unapproved GMO traits or the
merchants who sell grain that may be contaminated with it.
"Let's face it, it's dollars and cents," Illinois farmer
John Brink said about the motivation for seed companies that
launch U.S. sales without approval from all major importers.
"If they can get it out there a growing season earlier, it's
more money in the pocket, more money for the company, more money
for the shareholders."
Cargill filed its case as U.S. farmers are preparing to
harvest their first crop of another GMO variety of Syngenta corn
called Duracade, which China has not approved for import.
Nearly 90 percent of corn in the United States, the world's
top grains producer, is now genetically engineered, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers embrace
technology that helps kill weeds and fight pests.
Approvals of the crops from importers are critical as the
coming harvest is expected to be a record 14.395 billion bushels
- outstripping domestic demand of 11.855 billion, which mostly
goes to animal feed or ethanol production.
China is one of many countries that is cautious about GMO
crops. Some consumers worry about the safety of the crops for
animal and human consumption, and there are concerns over their
impact on the environment, including increased resistance of
weeds.
Farmers like Brink place the blame for China's rejection of
U.S. corn containing Viptera squarely on Syngenta. And global
grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has said it too
is considering legal action against the seed maker over the
variety.
Illinois-based ADM "has not yet made a formal decision on
what actions it will take," spokeswoman Jackie Anderson told
Reuters in an email.
"Wide-scale planting of traits that aren't approved by key
importing countries diminish the competitiveness of American
grain and feed exports," she added.
Bunge Ltd, another major grain trader, did not reply
to a request for comment.
Syngenta began selling corn seed containing MIR 162 to U.S.
farmers in 2010 after winning approval from U.S. authorities.
China has been considering an application to approve the variety
for four years.
Cargill said in its lawsuit that approval from China for
imports "typically takes two to three years," while approval for
cultivation can take longer. Syngenta had applied for both.
Beijing began rejecting U.S. shipments of corn containing
MIR 162 in November, costing the agriculture industry up to $2.9
billion, according to the National Grain and Feed Association.
RECKLESS CONTAMINATION?
Cargill's claims that Syngenta recklessly contaminated the
U.S. grain supply by selling MIR 162 without import approval
from China are baseless, Syngenta spokesman Paul Minehart said
in a statement.
Syngenta "strongly upholds the right of growers to have
access to approved new technologies that can increase both their
productivity and their profitability," he said.
Cargill itself took a risk by agreeing to sell U.S. corn to
China, knowing the variety was in production, said a grain
exporter for a rival company who asked not to be named.
"Any time you do business with China, there's a risk," the
trader said. "You try to make your trade with that in mind."
"Cargill, like any grain trading company, saw a margin and a
way to make money," he added. "They saw an opportunity and they
went after it."
Farmers and grain merchants need to keep MIR 162 corn
separate from other varieties to prevent accidental shipment to
unapproved markets. MIR 162 is approved for shipment to other
major buyers of U.S. corn such as Japan and Mexico.
Cargill has said it asked farmers to provide advance notice
when they were delivering MIR 162 corn to its grain elevators.
However, MIR 162 corn can still be found throughout the U.S.
corn supply, effectively closing the lucrative Chinese market to
U.S. supplies, according to the lawsuit.
"Syngenta should have never even sold it until it was
approved," said Caleb Hamer, a farmer in Black Hawk County,
Iowa, who did not plant MIR 162 corn. "Asking us and then the
end users to keep it segregated is a whole can of worms that
nobody wants to deal with."
For Duracade corn, Syngenta has teamed with grain merchant
Gavilon, owned by Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp,
to work with farmers to keep the GMO crop out of unapproved
markets. The world's biggest traders, including Cargill and ADM,
have said they will limit their handling of Duracade corn
because China has not approved it.
Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co, is
awaiting U.S. approval to begin selling Enlist, yet another type
of GMO corn that is not approved for import by China. Dow
officials have said they may go ahead with commercialization in
the United States even without Beijing's approval.
Dow is "actively participating in industry-led initiatives,
as well as directly engaging with the appropriate regulatory
authorities to secure approvals in China," spokeswoman Kenda
Resler Friend said.
Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company and
top developer of GMO crops, did not reply to questions about its
crop commercialization policies. But Monsanto leaders have been
actively working to curry Chinese favor for GMO crops.
Exports of GMO crops, or crops that inadvertently contain
traces of GMOs, have been a problem in the past. Many foreign
buyers of alfalfa from the U.S. Pacific Northwest routinely test
U.S. alfalfa supplies to make sure they do not contain GMOs.
U.S. processors and exporters became hypersensitive to
issues related to GMO corn after a variety unapproved for food
use known as Starlink was discovered in a U.S. shipment to Japan
in 2000. Sales to the biggest U.S. customers at the time - Japan
and South Korea - dried up overnight. The subsequent tracing,
sorting, testing, separating and certifying of GMO cost the
industry millions of dollars.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Carey Gillam; Editing
by Eric Walsh)