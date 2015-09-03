Syngenta to sell vegetable seeds, repurchase shares

ZURICH, Sept 3 Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG plans to sell its vegetable seeds business and buy back more than $2 billion worth of stock in a campaign to boost shareholder returns after it rejected a takeover approach from Monsanto Co.

"The board and management are determined to accelerate shareholder value creation and our actions today underpin our commitment to do so. Our commitment is also shown by the significant capital return program that we announced today," Chairman Michel Demare said in a statement on Thursday.

The company expressed confidence in its 2018 margin target of 24-26 percent and reiterated the full-year guidance for 2015 it gave in July. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ludwig Burger)