Syngenta to quickly launch veg seeds sale with help of JPM - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Swiss agricultural chemicals
group Syngenta plans to imminently launch the sale of
its vegetable seeds business as it aims to move quickly in
generating funds for a share buyback, people familiar with the
matter said.
Syngenta has asked JP Morgan to organise the sale of
the unit - which has annual sales of about $650 million and may
fetch around $2 billion - following the rejection of a takeover
approach from Monsanto, the sources said.
First information packages on the unit, which includes a
strong tomato-seeds business, are expected to be sent to
prospective buyers as early as this month and tentative bids are
likely to be due before Christmas, they said.
Syngenta and JP Morgan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)