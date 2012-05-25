UPDATE 1-Syngenta to pay $105 mln in herbicide settlement

* Charge partially covered by provisions
ZURICH, May 25 Swiss group Syngenta,
the world's largest agrochemicals company, has agreed to pay
$105 million to settle an eight-year legal wrangle in the United
States related to one of its herbicides.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and pests as
well as genetically modified seeds, said on Friday it had agreed
to settle a dispute over the amount of its herbicide atrazine
that had entered the water systems of several communities in the
Midwest.
"The product is already highly regulated under the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and this settlement does not
change the safety evaluation of the product," spokeswoman Sarah
Hull said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Syngenta denied liability.
Syngenta said the charge was partly covered by provisions
and that it would take a hit of $0.50 per share against 2012
earnings.
"The settlement ends the business and legal expense
uncertainty regarding the litigation case. This is welcome and
the EPS impact is bearable," said Vontobel analyst Patrick
Rafaisz.
Shares in Syngenta were trading down 0.3 percent by 0807
GMT, one of only three fallers in a 0.4 percent firmer European
chemicals sector index.
The company said it would continue to market atrazine in the
United States as part of its corn herbicide range.