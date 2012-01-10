UPDATE 1-Synnex Q4 beats Street expectations

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* Q4 diluted EPS $1.37 vs est $1.14
* Q4 rev $2.84 bln vs est $2.82 bln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.89 to $0.93 vs est $0.89
* Sees Q1 rev $2.48 bln to $2.58 bln vs est $2.55
Jan 10 Hardware distributor Synnex Corp posted fourth-quarter results above analysts' expectation, backed by strong growth at its distribution services business, and forecast a first-quarter profit largely above Wall Street expectations.
The Fremont, California-based company sees earnings per share of 89 cents to 93 cents on revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion in the first quarter.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, Synnex, which competes with Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, earned $50.7 million, or $1.37 a share, compared with $37.5 million, or $1.04 a share, a year ago.
Analysts expected the company earn $1.13 per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.84 billion , above analysts' average view of $2.82 billion.
Distribution revenue jumped 14.6 percent to $2.80 billion in the quarter.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.16 billion, closed at $32.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.