UPDATE 1-Synopsys reveals unauthorized access to web portal

Nov 17 Software company Synopsys Inc
said it has informed customers of an unauthorized access to its
web portal and said no customer project or design data in this
system was accessed.
The unauthorized access to Synopsys electronic design
automation, IP and optical products and product license files
happened through its customer-facing license and product
delivery system, the company said.
Synopsys said it came across the unauthorized access in
October though it began in July.
The license and product delivery system does not store
personally identifiable information or payment card information,
the company said on Tuesday.
Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys, said the
unauthorized access will have a "limited impact" on Synopsys and
its customers.
The company does not expect this incident to have an impact
on its financial results or forecast.
The company said it engaged FireEye Inc's computer
forensic arm Mandiant and a leading computer forensics company
to assist the investigation.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)