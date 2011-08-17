UPDATE 1-Synopsys Q3 profit beats Street on strong growth

* Q3 adj EPS $0.46/shr vs est $0.43

* Q3 rev up 15 pct to $386.8 mln

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.44-$0.46 vs est $0.43

* Shares up 3 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Aug 17 Synopsys Inc reported quarterly results that beat market estimates and forecast a strong fourth quarter, as it sees higher demand for its services from makers of mobile devices, cloud computing and electronics companies.

The Mountain View, California-based company, which makes software that help design chips, posted a third-quarter net income of $52.1 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $39.3 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents a share, topping analysts' estimates by 3 cents.

Total revenue grew by about 15 percent to $386.8 million, while consensus revenue estimates were for $383.4 million.

For the current quarter, Synopsys -- which competes with with Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems -- expects earnings of 44-46 cents a share on revenue of $386-$392 million.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $383.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 3 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $23.44 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)