UPDATE 1-Synopsys Q3 profit beats Street on strong growth

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Q3 adj EPS $0.46/shr vs est $0.43
* Q3 rev up 15 pct to $386.8 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.44-$0.46 vs est $0.43
* Shares up 3 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)
Aug 17 Synopsys Inc reported quarterly results that beat market estimates and forecast a strong fourth quarter, as it sees higher demand for its services from makers of mobile devices, cloud computing and electronics companies.
The Mountain View, California-based company, which makes software that help design chips, posted a third-quarter net income of $52.1 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $39.3 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents a share, topping analysts' estimates by 3 cents.
Total revenue grew by about 15 percent to $386.8 million, while consensus revenue estimates were for $383.4 million.
For the current quarter, Synopsys -- which competes with with Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems -- expects earnings of 44-46 cents a share on revenue of $386-$392 million.
Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $383.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up 3 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $23.44 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
