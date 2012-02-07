UPDATE 1-Synovus to offer $250 mln in senior notes

* To use part of proceeds to buy subordinated notes due Feb. 15, 2013

Feb 7 Synovus Financial Corp said it will raise $250 million via a senior notes issue and plans to use a part of the proceeds to repay debt.

The U.S. regional lender will issue notes due in 2019 and buy back its outstanding 4.875 percent subordinated notes due Feb. 15, 2013.

The tender offer to buy back existing debt will expire on March 6.

J.P. Morgan Securities will serve as sole book-running manager of the offering.

Shares of Georgia-based Synovus, which have risen by a third this year, closed at $1.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.