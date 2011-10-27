UPDATE 3-Synovus posts profit after three years

* Q3 EPS $0.02/shr vs est loss $0.03/shr

* Provision for loan losses fall about 58 pct

* Records $63 mln in securities gain

* Shares up 13 pct (Adds share movement, analyst comments)

By Satyanarayan Iyer

Oct 27Synovus Financial Corp posted its first quarterly profit in three years, helped by a steep drop in provisions for bad loans and a big securities gain, and signaled a profitable fourth quarter, sending its shares up 13 percent.

Synovus, which last posted a profit in the second quarter of 2008, was one among many southeastern banks that took a big hit from the implosion of the housing market, especially in Florida and Atlanta.

Since then, the company has raised capital, cut jobs and shut non-performing branches to remain in business.

"Our performance during the quarter was driven by stable pre-tax, pre-credit costs income; continued improvement in credit trends; and the repositioning of our investment portfolio," CEO Kessel Stelling said in a statement.

Provisions for loan losses fell nearly 60 percent to $364 million, while net charge offs dipped 41 percent from $237.2 million in the third quarter of 2010.

The company's earnings were also bolstered by a securities gain of about $63 million.

"We had expected them to get back to profitability in the fourth quarter, but it happened in the third quarter, helped by a large securities gain," said Raymond James analyst Michael Rose.

For the third quarter, the company earned $15.7 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $195.8 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 3 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Georgia-based Synovus were up 15 cents at $1.55 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier)