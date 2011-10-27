UPDATE 3-Synovus posts profit after three years

* Q3 EPS $0.02/shr vs est loss $0.03/shr
* Provision for loan losses fall about 58 pct
* Records $63 mln in securities gain
* Shares up 13 pct
(Adds share movement, analyst comments)
By Satyanarayan Iyer
Oct 27Synovus Financial Corp posted its
first quarterly profit in three years, helped by a steep drop in
provisions for bad loans and a big securities gain, and signaled
a profitable fourth quarter, sending its shares up 13 percent.
Synovus, which last posted a profit in the second
quarter of 2008, was one among many southeastern banks that took
a big hit from the implosion of the housing market, especially
in Florida and Atlanta.
Since then, the company has raised capital, cut jobs and
shut non-performing branches to remain in business.
"Our performance during the quarter was driven by stable
pre-tax, pre-credit costs income; continued improvement in
credit trends; and the repositioning of our investment
portfolio," CEO Kessel Stelling said in a statement.
Provisions for loan losses fell nearly 60 percent to $364
million, while net charge offs dipped 41 percent from $237.2
million in the third quarter of 2010.
The company's earnings were also bolstered by a securities
gain of about $63 million.
"We had expected them to get back to profitability
in the fourth quarter, but it happened in the third quarter,
helped by a large securities gain," said Raymond James analyst
Michael Rose.
For the third quarter, the company earned $15.7 million, or
2 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $195.8 million,
or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 3 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Georgia-based Synovus were up 15 cents at $1.55 in
late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier)