版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 19:25 BJT

UPDATE 1-Synovus posts quarterly profit

April 24 Synovus Financial Corp posted its third straight quarterly profit as the bank set aside lesser money to cover bad loans.

For the first-quarter, the bank posted a net income of $21.4 million, or 2 cents a share, compared to a loss of $93.7 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Provision for loan losses fell 53 percent to $66.0 million

Shares of the Georgia-based bank closed at $2.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐