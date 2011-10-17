UPDATE 1-Syntel cuts FY profit view, takes charge in Q3

* Q3 prelim rev up 19 pct to $167 mln

* Co to take $0.17/shr charge in Q3

* Sees 2011 EPS $2.65-$2.73, including charge

* Narrows rev outlook to $635-$640 mln vs est $634.76 mln

Oct 17 Outsourcing company Syntel Inc reported preliminary third-quarter revenue above market estimates, and cut its full-year profit expectation to reflect a one-time charge related to a dispute settlement.

The company said it resolved a services dispute with a former client and took a one-time non-recurring charge of 17 cents per share in the third quarter.

Syntel said it now expects full-year profit of $2.65-$2.73 per share, including the charge, compared with its prior view of $2.75-$2.90 per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of $2.84 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter preliminary estimated revenue to $167 million, above market expectations of $163.12 million.

Syntel narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to $635-$640 million compared with its prior view of $625-$640 million.

Analysts are expecting full-year revenue of $634.8 million.

Shares of the Troy, Michigan-based company closed at $49.40 on Friday on Nasdaq. The stock has fallen 17 percent since July, when the company forecast a weak full-year profit. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)