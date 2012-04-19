版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 19:20 BJT

Syria-UN sign agreement on monitoring mission

DAMASCUS, April 19 Syria and the United Nations signed an agreement on Thursday on the terms of a ceasefire monitoring mission, a Reuters witness at the Foreign Ministry in Damascus said.

A statement from the U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan said the Syrian government and the United Nations had agreed a basis for a "protocol" on the deployment of more observers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐