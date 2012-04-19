RPT-UPDATE 1-Syria-UN sign agreement on monitoring mission

By Marwan Makdesi and Tom Miles
DAMASCUS/GENEVA, April 19 Syria and the United
Nations signed an agreement on Thursday on the terms of a
ceasefire monitoring mission, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.
"This preliminary agreement ... aims to facilitate the task
of the observers within the framework of Syrian sovereignty,"
the statement said.
A statement from U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan said
the Syrian government and the United Nations had agreed a basis
for a "protocol" on the deployment of more observers.
"This agreement outlines the functions of the observers as
they fulfil their mandate in Syria and the tasks and
responsibilities of the Syrian government," Ahmad Fawzi, Annan's
spokesman, said in a statement.
Fawzi said Annan's team was holding "similar discussions
with representatives of the opposition on the tasks and
responsibilities of the armed opposition groups."
The 15-member U.N. Security Council will meet at 9:00 a.m
(1300 GMT) on Thursday for a briefing by Annan's deputy,
Jean-Marie Guehenno, which will be crucial in determining
whether the conditions are right for deploying a larger
monitoring mission to Syria.
U.S. and European diplomats on the council have suggested
that Syria's lack of full compliance with its obligations to end
the violence may make it difficult for them to support a new
resolution that would be needed to deploy an expanded observer
mission.
In a letter to the Security Council, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
said Syria has not fully withdrawn troops and heavy weapons from
towns, failing to send a "clear signal" about its commitment to
peace, underlining Western fears for the week-old truce.
In the first progress report since the Security Council
passed a resolution on Saturday authorising the deployment of
observers, Secretary-General Ban proposed an expanded mission of
300 personnel to monitor a shaky ceasefire between forces loyal
to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters.
Ban said this week that 250 observers were too few in a
country of 23 million where the United Nations says at least
9,000 people have been killed in the past 13 months. He sought
European help in supplying planes and helicopters.
But Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said 250 was a
"reasonable number", adding they should be from countries such
as China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa - all more
sympathetic to Damascus than are the West or the Arab League.
He also dismissed any need for U.N. aircraft.