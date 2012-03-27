U.S. ambassador says look for action, not words, from Syria

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. ambassador to
Syria, Robert Ford, expressed skepticism on Tuesday about
reports that Syria had accepted the peace plan of U.N.-Arab
League envoy Kofi Annan, saying it would be best to look for
action, not words from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Ford told lawmakers in Washington that he had no information
beyond the press reports of the development.
"We will see now in the days ahead what exactly Assad has
said," Ford, who left his post in Syria last month because of
the violence there, said at a hearing on human rights in Syria.
"I have to tell you that my own experience with him is you
want to see steps on the ground and not just take his word at
face value," Ford said.
Annan's spokesman said earlier on Tuesday that Syria had
written to Annan saying it had accepted his six-point peace
proposal aimed at ending a yearlong conflict that has killed
more than 9,000 people and brought the country to the brink of
civil war.
Ford said Annan's mandate came from a U.N. General Assembly
resolution that called on the Syrian forces to withdraw from
cities, and for the government to release thousands of political
detainees that it holds, as well as to abide by a political
transition process.
The United States announced on Feb. 6 that it was closing
its embassy in Syria because of the worsening security situation
there but Ford has remained as ambassador and works from
Washington.