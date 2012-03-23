Annan heading to Moscow, Beijing for talks on Syria crisis

GENEVA, March 23 Kofi Annan, joint special envoy
of the United Nations and Arab League, will travel to Moscow and
Beijing this weekend for talks on the crisis in Syria, his
spokesman said on Friday.
A team sent by Annan has returned from three days of talks
in Damascus on implementing his peace plan aimed at stopping the
killing, securing humanitarian aid and launching a political
dialogue with the Syrian opposition, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said
in a statement.
"Mr. Annan and his team are currently studying the Syrian
responses carefully, and negotiations with Damascus continue,"
Fawzi said.
Asked whether Annan would be returning to Damascus for talks
with President Bashar al-Assad, Fawzi told a news briefing in
Geneva: "He will at some point decide to go back, but this is
not the time yet."