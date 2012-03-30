版本:
Syrian govt must cease fire first - Annan spokesman

GENEVA, March 30 Syrian government forces must implement a ceasefire first under a peace plan proposed by the United Nations and Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan, his spokesman said on Friday.

"We expect him (Syrian president) to implement this plan immediately," Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva.

