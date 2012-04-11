REFILE-Annan says Syria promises to respect ceasefire

BRIEF-Veracyte reports qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
DUBAI, April 11 UN-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan said on Wednesday the Syrian government have assured him they will respect a ceasefire with rebel forces, less than 24 hours before a deadline to suspend hostilities.
"I have received government assurances they will respect the ceasefire. If everyone respects it I think by 6 in the morning on Thursday we shall see improved conditions on the ground," Annan said during a visit to Tehran to shore up support for his United Nations and Arab League-backed peace plan.
* Veracyte announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
* Relm Wireless reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
WASHINGTON, March 1 Connecticut said on Wednesday it had no plans to drop its opposition to health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed purchase of rival Cigna Corp, even if the U.S. Justice Department decides to settle with the companies.