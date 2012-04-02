Syria vows to quit towns by Apr 10-Annan spokesman

GENEVA, April 2 The Syrian government has
informed international mediator Kofi Annan that it is
implementing a plan to withdraw all military units from towns by
April 10, Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Monday.
If Annan, who is the joint special envoy of the United
Nations and Arab League, is able to verify the withdrawal on
April 10, then both the government and opposition forces have 48
hours to cease hostilities, he said.
"The Syrians have told us they have put a plan in place for
withdrawing their army units from populated zones and
surrounding areas. This plan began yesterday (Sunday), the day
we got the letter, and will be completed by April 10," Fawzi
told Reuters in Geneva after Annan briefed the U.N. Security
Council.
"If we are able to verify this has happened on the 10th,
then the clock starts ticking on the cessation of hostilities,
by the opposition as well. We expect both sides to cease
hostilities within 48 hours," Fawzi said.