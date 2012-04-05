Syria says withdrawing some troops -Annan spokesman

GENEVA, April 5 Syrian authorities have told
international mediator Kofi Annan that they have begun
withdrawing troops from three areas, Deraa Idlib and Zabadani,
his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Thursday.
Fawzi also said that U.N. member states were being asked to
provide troops to a ceasefire monitoring mission, to be deployed
in Syria after April 10. An advance team sent by Annan was due
to arrive in Damascus on Thursday to begin discussing their
deployment, which requires a U.N. Security Council resolution.
"Yes they have told us that they have begun withdrawing
troops from certain areas," Fawzi told a news briefing in
Geneva. "They have specified 3 cities - Deraa, Idlib and
Zabadani."