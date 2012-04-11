Syria says will comply with truce deadline-with caveat

GENEVA, April 11 Syria has told international
mediator Kofi Annan that it will halt all fighting by a Thursday
morning deadline but reserves the right to respond to any attack
by "armed terrorist groups", the peace envoy's spokesman Ahmad
Fawzi said on Wednesday.
In a letter the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus agreed
"to cease all military fighting throughout Syrian territory as
of 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) tomorrow, Thursday, 12 April 2012, while
reserving the right to respond proportionately to any attacks
carried out by armed terrorist groups against civilians,
government forces or public and private property'," Fawzi said
in a statement.
Annan, special envoy of the United Nations and Arab League,
said he would continue to work with the Syrian government and
opposition to ensure complete implementation of his six-point
peace plan.