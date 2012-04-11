UPDATE 1-Syria says to comply with truce -Annan

By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 11 Syria has told international
mediator Kofi Annan that it will halt all fighting by a dawn
deadline on Thursday but reserves the right to respond to any
attack by "armed terrorist groups", the peace envoy's spokesman
said on Wednesday.
He also stressed that Annan's peace plan required Syrian
armed forces to withdraw from urban areas - something a
televised government statement did not mention.
Spokesman Ahmad Fawzi, in a statement, quoted a letter from
the Syrian Foreign Ministry which gave an undertaking "'to cease
all military fighting throughout Syrian territory as of 6 a.m.
(0300 GMT) tomorrow, Thursday, 12 April 2012, while reserving
the right to respond proportionately to any attacks carried out
by armed terrorist groups against civilians, government forces
or public and private property'."
Annan, special envoy of the United Nations and Arab League,
said he would continue to work with the Syrian government and
opposition to ensure complete implementation of his six-point
peace plan, including "item 2", the statement said.
"Item 2" commits the Syrian government to withdrawing
military forces from population centres, not just stopping the
fighting. State television, reporting a government pledge to
cease fire, made no mention of it pulling back troops.
Fawzi said Annan, the envoy of the United Nations and the
Arab League, would seek international backing to ensure
compliance: "The Joint Special Envoy looks forward to the
continued support of relevant countries in this regard," he said
in the statement.
Annan had expected Syria to begin the withdrawal on Tuesday,
well ahead of the final ceasefire deadline, in a show of good
faith by the stronger party time. But the violence has continued
and government forces were still bombarding opposition
neighbourhoods on Wednesday.
Annan was in Iran for talks on Wednesday but was expected to
return to U.N. offices in Geneva in time to brief the Security
Council in New York by video link on Thursday.