Annan team arrives in Syria to discuss monitors

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
GENEVA, April 5 An advance team led by Norwegian Major-General Robert Mood arrived in Damascus on Thursday for talks with Syrian officials on the deployment of troops to monitor a U.N.-backed ceasefire, the spokesman for mediator Kofi Annan said on Thursday.
"The planning team are all in Damascus now. There are about 10 or 11 of them," Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva.
The peacekeeping team flew into the Syrian capital from Geneva and New York to negotiate deployment of 200-250 unarmed monitors to be deployed after the agreed April 10 deadline for Syria to withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from cities.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)