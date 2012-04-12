版本:
2012年 4月 12日

Syrian officer killed in roadside bomb attack - state TV

BEIRUT, April 12 Syria accused "terrorists" of planting a roadside bomb that blew up in Aleppo, killing one officer and wounding at least 24 cadets and officers in an attempt to sabotage a U.N.-backed ceasefire, state media said on Thursday.

"At eight in the morning a terrorist group targeted a bus carrying a number of officers driving to work in Aleppo," it said. The blast killed a lieutenant colonel and civilians were among the wounded.

There was no independent confirmation of the blast in Syria, where media access is severely restricted.

