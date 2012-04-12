版本:
U.N.'s Ban says onus on Syria to match words and deeds

GENEVA, April 12 The onus is on Syria's government to keep to its promise to observe a ceasefire that took effect on Thursday, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon told a news conference in Geneva.

He said the situation in Syria looked calmer and he was working with the U.N. Security Council to send an observer team as quickly as possible. But he warned that the international community must remain unified to avoid Syria descending into chaos.

