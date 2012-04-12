Syria ceasefire appears to be holding, Annan says

BRIEF-Biotime announces closing of public offering
Biotime Inc announces closing of public offering of common stock
GENEVA, April 12 A ceasefire in Syria that took effect on Thursday morning appears to be holding and must be sustained, international mediator Kofi Annan said in a statement.
"Syria is experiencing a rare moment of calm on the ground," said Annan, who brokered the deal between Syria's government and the opposition. "This must be sustained."
"All parties have obligations to implement fully the six-point plan. This includes both the military provisions of the plan and the commitment to move to a political process."
FDA grants PMA approval for Hologic's Aptima hepatitis C Quant DX Assay
The Kraft Heinz Company declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share