版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 15日 星期日 21:29 BJT

Syria says it will "stop terrorist groups"

BEIRUT, April 15 Syria said on Sunday it would stop "terrorist groups" from continuing criminal acts in the country, state TV quoted a security source as saying, putting a four-day ceasefire further into doubt.

"(Security forces), based on their duty to protect civilians and the country, will stop terrorist groups from continuing their criminals acts and the killing of civilians," state news agency SANA said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐