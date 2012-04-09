China urges Syrian government, opposition to honour ceasefire

BEIJING, April 9 - China on Monday urged the Syrian government and opposition groups to abide by pledges for a ceasefire in the year-old conflict.

Beijing's appeal was issued after Syrian President Bashar al_Assad's demand for written guarantees from his opponents threw doubt on the prospects for a ceasefire brokered by international envoy Kofi Annan taking hold.

"China urges the Syrian government and opposition groups to seize the current critical moment to abide by cease fire and troop withdrawal promises, cooperate with special envoy Annan's mediation efforts to alleviate the current tense situation and facilitate humanitarian assistance, and promote a political solution to the conflict in Syria," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a news briefing.