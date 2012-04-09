China urges Syrian government, opposition to honour ceasefire

BEIJING, April 9 - China on Monday urged the Syrian
government and opposition groups to abide by pledges for a
ceasefire in the year-old conflict.
Beijing's appeal was issued after Syrian President Bashar
al_Assad's demand for written guarantees from his opponents
threw doubt on the prospects for a ceasefire brokered by
international envoy Kofi Annan taking hold.
"China urges the Syrian government and opposition groups to
seize the current critical moment to abide by cease fire and
troop withdrawal promises, cooperate with special envoy Annan's
mediation efforts to alleviate the current tense situation and
facilitate humanitarian assistance, and promote a political
solution to the conflict in Syria," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Liu Weimin told a news briefing.