Clinton warns Assad no more time for delays implementing peace plan

ISTANBUL,, April 1 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on
Sunday that no time remained for delay or excuses in
implementing a UN-Arab League peace proposal.
Speaking after a meeting in Istanbul of Western and Arab
officials and members of the Syrian opposition, Clinton also
said that the United States would welcome a decision by Iran
that nuclear weapons were un-Islamic, so long as Tehran observed
that principle.
Asked about the Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood decision to field
a presidential candidate, Clinton said the United States would
be following the Egyptian elections closely but urged political
actors there against discrimination against women, minorities,
or political opponents.