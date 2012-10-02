版本:
Iran's Ahmadinejad says election, not war, solution for Syria

ABU DHABI Oct 2 Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said a national dialogue leading to elections was the way towards a solution of Syria's crisis, in remarks broadcast on Wednesday.

He told Al Jazeera television that war was not the way forward, adding: "There is another way to find a solution, it is national, mutual understanding in order for there to be elections in the future."

The interview was translated from Persian into Arabic by Al Jazeera.

