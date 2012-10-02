Iran's Ahmadinejad says election, not war, solution for Syria

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
ABU DHABI Oct 2 Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said a national dialogue leading to elections was the way towards a solution of Syria's crisis, in remarks broadcast on Wednesday.
He told Al Jazeera television that war was not the way forward, adding: "There is another way to find a solution, it is national, mutual understanding in order for there to be elections in the future."
The interview was translated from Persian into Arabic by Al Jazeera.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.