UN committed to maintaining aid operations in Syria-Amos

GENEVA Dec 14 The United Nations is committed to maintaining its aid operations in Syria and is ensuring relief supplies are stocked in neighbouring countries, U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said on Friday.

"We are looking at making sure that we have adequate stockpiles in neighbouring countries... We all have staff who are still on the ground, of course we will continue to look at the safety and security of our staff, but our commitment is to keep our operations going," Amos told reporters in Geneva, speaking by videolink from Rome.