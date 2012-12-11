版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

Up to 200 hurt in attack on Syrian Alawite village - activists

Dec 11 An attack on a Syrian village on Tuesday killed or injured around 200 members of President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority sect, activists said, but it remained unclear who was behind the assault.

Casualty counts varied, but several activists said they could confirm 10 dead. They blamed Assad's forces for the attack, which they said involved the shelling of a house in which at least 200 Alawites were hiding.

