UPDATE 1-Syrian jets bomb part of Aleppo, many casualties -activists

AMMAN, Sept 9 Syrian warplanes bombed a
residential district of Aleppo on Sunday, killing and wounding
dozens of people, a day after rebels overran army barracks in
the neighbourhood, opposition activists in Syria's largest city
said.
They said the air raid destroyed a residential building in
the Hananu neighbourhood, one of several in eastern Aleppo under
insurgent control. The death toll was not immediately clear but
bodies and wounded people were being dug out from the rubble.
Video footage from the area, taken by activists in the
almost 18-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad,
showed scores of people searching and digging in the rubble of a
flattened building.
The aerial bombardment has burst a main water pipeline,
causing serious shortages of water in Aleppo, activists added.
The eastern sector of Aleppo, Syria's commercial and
industrial capital, has drawn air strikes since rebels attacked
the Hananu barracks and freed scores of army deserters,
according to opposition campaigners reached by telephone.