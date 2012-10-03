40 killed in Aleppo explosions - Syrian Observatory

BEIRUT Oct 3 At least 40 people were killed and 90 wounded in a series of explosions in the centre of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, citing medical sources.

State television said four blasts ripped through Aleppo's main Saadallah al-Jabiri Square and a fifth struck a few hundred metres away, on the fringes of the Old City where rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been fighting.