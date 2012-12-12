Syrian opposition leader calls on Alawites to rise up

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 The leader of Syria's opposition coalition called on the country's Alawite minority on Wednesday to launch a campaign of civil disobedience against President Bashar al-Assad, an Alawite who faces a mainly Sunni Muslim uprising against his rule.
Mouaz AlKhatib also told a meeting in Morocco that the opposition would hold world powers, particularly Russia, responsible if Assad uses chemical weapons against rebel fighters, and urged Iran to withdraw personnel he said were supporting Assad in the 20-month-old Syrian conflict.
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital