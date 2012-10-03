UPDATE 1-NATO demands halt to Syria aggression against Turkey

* NATO ambassadors hold late-night meeting to discuss mortar
strike
* NATO issues strong statement in support of Turkey
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 NATO demanded an immediate halt
to "aggressive acts" against alliance member Turkey on Wednesday
after a mortar strike launched from Syria killed five Turkish
civilians.
Ambassadors from the alliance's 28 member nations held an
emergency late-night meeting at NATO headquarters, at Turkey's
request, to discuss the strike.
The shelling "constitutes a cause of greatest concern for,
and is strongly condemned by, all allies", the NATO ambassadors
said in a statement.
"The alliance continues to stand by Turkey and demands the
immediate cessation of such aggressive acts against an ally, and
urges the Syrian regime to put an end to flagrant violations of
international law," the statement added.
It said recent aggressive acts by Syria were a "clear and
present danger to the security of one of (NATO's) allies".
It was a rare meeting under Article 4 of the NATO charter
which provides for consultations when one member feels its
territorial integrity, political independence or security is
under threat.
The meeting ended after about 40 minutes with the strong
statement of alliance solidarity with Turkey.
Turkey asked for the meeting after a mortar bomb fired from
Syria landed in a residential district of the southeastern
Turkish town of Akcakale, killing a woman and four children from
the same family and wounding at least eight other people.
In the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month
uprising in Syria, Turkey's armed forces responded by hitting
targets inside Syria.
MILITARY TARGETS
Turkey's NATO ambassador Haydar Berk briefed the meeting on
a number of recent cross-border shelling incidents and also told
them of Turkey's response, which was aimed at military targets
in Syria, a NATO diplomat said.
Other ambassadors present condemned the mortar strike from
Syria and expressed full solidarity with Turkey, the diplomat
said. Most praised Turkey's restraint, the diplomat said.
A Turkish official in Brussels said Turkey was extremely
pleased with the solidarity displayed by NATO allies.
No further NATO meetings on the issue are planned but as it
is an Article 4 matter it remains on the alliance's agenda.
Nobody present at the meeting mentioned Article 5, NATO's
key collective defence principle, which says that an attack
against one member state is considered an attack against all,
the diplomat said.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said
repeatedly that NATO has no intention of intervening in Syria,
as it did in Libya last year, but stood ready to defend Turkey,
if necessary.
NATO defence ministers are due to meet in Brussels next
week. Syria is not on the agenda but diplomats said ministers
could choose to raise any subject they wished.
NATO ambassadors held a similar meeting under Article 4, at
Turkey's request, in June after Syria shot down a Turkish
military plane.
That meeting was only the second time in NATO's 63-year
history that members had convened under Article 4.
Wednesday's statement was much tougher than the one issued
after the June meeting.
Ambassadors met earlier on Wednesday for a regular meeting,
but many of them would have left NATO headquarters for the day
and had to be recalled for the late-night meeting.