NATO ambassadors meet after mortar bomb hits Turkey

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
BRUSSELS Oct 3 NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday evening to discuss a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory which killed five Turkish civilians, a NATO official said.
The official said the ambassadors will meet under Article 4 of the NATO charter which provides for consultations when a member state feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is under threat.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: