NATO ambassadors meet after mortar bomb hits Turkey

BRUSSELS Oct 3 NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday evening to discuss a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory which killed five Turkish civilians, a NATO official said.

The official said the ambassadors will meet under Article 4 of the NATO charter which provides for consultations when a member state feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is under threat.

