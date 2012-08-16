版本:
2012年 8月 16日

U.N. aid chief says 2.5 million Syrians need assistance

DAMASCUS Aug 16 United Nations humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said on Thursday as many as 2.5 million people were in need of aid in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces are fighting rebels seeking his overthrow.

"Back in March we have estimated that a million people were in need of help. Now as many as 2.5 million are in need of assistance and we are working to update our plans and our funding requirements," Amos told reporters in Damascus after talks with Syrian officials.

