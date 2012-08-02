UPDATE 2-Annan to step down as international Syria mediator

* UN's Ban looking for successor to Annan
* Russia regrets Annan's decision to step aside
By Louis Charbonneau and Tom Miles
UNITED NATIONS/GENEVA, Aug 2 Former U.N.
Secretary-General Kofi Annan is stepping down as the U.N.-Arab
League mediator in the 17-month-old Syria conflict at the end of
the month, the United Nations said on Thursday, the latest sign
that the outlook for a diplomatic solution is bleak.
"Mr. Annan has informed me, and the Secretary-General of the
League of Arab States, Mr. Nabil Elaraby, of his intention not
to renew his mandate when it expires on 31 August 2012," Ban
said in a statement, adding that he and Elaraby were in
discussions on appointing a successor to Annan.
"Kofi Annan deserves our profound admiration for the
selfless way in which he has put his formidable skills and
prestige to this most difficult and potentially thankless of
assignments," Ban said.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin was quick to react,
suggesting to reporters outside the Security Council in New York
that Moscow was disappointed that Annan was bowing out.
"We understand that it's his decision," Churkin told
reporters. "We regret that he chose to do so. We have supported
very strongly Kofi Annan's efforts. He has another month to go,
and I hope this month is going to be used as effectively as
possible under these very difficult circumstances."
Churkin added he was encouraged that Ban was looking for a
successor to Annan.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Annan cited
"finger-pointing and name-calling" in the 15-nation Security
Council as one of the reasons for his decision to step down.
"The world is full of crazy people like me. So don't be
surprised if Secretary General Ban Ki-moon can find someone who
can do a better job than me," Annan said when asked about a
possible successor.
"There may be other plans, other approaches that may work
quite effectively," he said, adding that at this stage the focus
should still be on a political transition which means "President
(Bashar) al-Assad will have to leave sooner or later."
Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky declined to comment on who
might replace Annan, though he said a decision might come sooner
rather than later.
Annan suggested that continued arming of all sides in the
conflict and the Security Council deadlock had undermined his
ability to pursue a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
"The increasing militarization on the ground and the clear
lack of unity in the Security Council, have fundamentally
changed the circumstances for the effective exercise of my
role," Annan said.
FRUSTRATION
Council diplomats have said privately that the United States
and Gulf Arab states have become increasingly frustrated in
recent weeks with what they saw as Annan's dogged commitment to
diplomacy at a time when they believe all avenues for dialogue
with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been exhausted.
Churkin quickly started finger-pointing about Annan's
departure, suggesting that Western powers that opposed
"reasonable and balanced proposals" in the Security Council
undermined Annan's peace efforts from the start.
Western diplomats, however, blame Russia and China for
vetoing three council resolutions intended to ratchet up the
pressure on Assad to stop his attacks on civilians and halt the
fighting, which has escalated into a full-scale civil war.