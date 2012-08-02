Annan quits as international Syria mediator - UN's Ban

UNITED NATIONS Aug 2 Former U.N.
Secretary-General Kofi Annan is stepping down as the U.N.-Arab
League mediator in the 17-month-old Syria conflict at the end of
the month, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said in a statement on
Thursday.
"Mr. Annan has informed me, and the Secretary-General of the
League of Arab States, Mr. Nabil Elaraby, of his intention not
to renew his mandate when it expires on 31 August 2012," Ban
said in a statement, adding that he and Elaraby were in
discussions on appointing a successor to Annan.
"Kofi Annan deserves our profound admiration for the
selfless way in which he has put his formidable skills and
prestige to this most difficult and potentially thankless of
assignments," Ban said.