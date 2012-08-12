UPDATE 1-Arab ministers meeting on Syria postponed

CAIRO Aug 12 The Arab League said it had
postponed a meeting of Arab foreign ministers scheduled for
Sunday to discuss the Syria crisis and to select a replacement
for Kofi Annan, the United Nations-Arab League envoy, and would
set a new date.
Deputy Arab League chief Ahmed Ben Helli told Reuters the
meeting was delayed because of the minor operation undergone by
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal.
The royal court said on Saturday that he had undergone a
successful operation to relieve an intestinal
obstruction.
Saudi Arabia and fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar have been at
the forefront of efforts to isolate Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, who has used tanks and troops to try to quash a
rebellion. Both states are believed to be arming Syrian rebels.
Ben Helli said the Arab ministers, who had been due to meet
in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, would set a new date to gather.
The Arab ministers meeting was to have been held before
Muslim leaders meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for an
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.