版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 6日 星期日 18:46 BJT

Syria's Assad rejects dialogue with "puppet" opposition

BEIRUT Jan 6 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced what he described as a peace plan on Sunday, calling for a reconciliation conference with "those who have not betrayed Syria", to be followed by the formation of a new government and an amnesty.

"The first stage of a political solution would require that regional powers stop funding and arming (the opposition), an end to terrorist operations and controlling the borders," he said in a speech in central Damascus, his first public comments in months.

"We will not have dialogue with a puppet made by the West," he said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐