Assad says rebels will not win, calls for dialogue

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
CAIRO, Sept 20 Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said armed groups in Syria "will not be victorious" in their fight against his government, adding that the "door to dialogue remains open".
In comments to the Egyptian weekly magazine Al-Ahram Al-Araby, published in the Friday edition, Assad said "the armed groups exercise terrorism against the state. They are not popular within society ... they will not be victorious in the end".
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.