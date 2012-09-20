版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 03:22 BJT

Assad says rebels will not win, calls for dialogue

CAIRO, Sept 20 Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said armed groups in Syria "will not be victorious" in their fight against his government, adding that the "door to dialogue remains open".

In comments to the Egyptian weekly magazine Al-Ahram Al-Araby, published in the Friday edition, Assad said "the armed groups exercise terrorism against the state. They are not popular within society ... they will not be victorious in the end".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐