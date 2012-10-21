Syria envoy Brahimi meets Assad in Damascus - TV

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Inc Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DAMASCUS Oct 21 International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi, who is pressing for a temporary ceasefire in Syria's civil war, met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday, state television said.
It gave no details of the talks. Brahimi has called for a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday at the end of this week to stem the bloodshed in a 19-month-old conflict which activists say has killed at least 30,000 people.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces increase in stock repurchase program
* Universal Health Realty Income Trust reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results