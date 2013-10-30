Syria envoy meets Assad as peace talks falter

BEIRUT Oct 30 United Nations envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi met President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday in the Syrian
capital Damascus in an effort to shore up support for faltering
peace talks.
Khawla Mattar said Brahimi met Assad but gave no details
about the meeting.
The "Geneva 2" talks, tentatively planned for Nov. 23, aim
to start a political process to end the civil war in Syria in
which more than 100,000 people have been killed.
Brahimi has angered the Syrian opposition by saying that
Iran, Assad's main backer during the war, should attend Geneva.
Rebels and the political opposition say that any
negotiations should be based on Assad's removal.
Assad and Iran, however, have said they will only go to
talks that set no preconditions.
Mohammad Riza Shebani, the Iranian ambassador to Syria, told
reporters in Damascus on Wednesday that Iran was ready to attend
the meeting in Geneva.
"Of course, everyone knows Iran's efforts to help a
political solution to the Syrian crisis. Iran's absence from
this meeting does not benefit the meeting," he said.
The Syrian conflict began in early 2011 as a peaceful
protest movement against four decades of Assad family rule, but
has degenerated into a sectarian civil war and forced millions
to flee.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Tuesday that Syria
would attend the planned peace talks but it was up to Syrians to
decide their political future and leadership.
State television quoted Moualem as saying that Syrians also
rejected "any form of foreign intervention".