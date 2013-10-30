UPDATE 1-Assad tells U.N. envoy peace talks can succeed only if aid to rebels stops

BEIRUT Oct 30 President Bashar al-Assad told
U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi on Wednesday that talks to end
Syria's civil war would only succeed if foreign powers ended
support for rebels fighting to overthrow him.
Brahimi is in Damascus to met Syrian officials in an effort
to shore up support for the faltering peace talks.
State television quoted Assad as telling Brahimi,"the
success of any political solution is tied to stopping support
for terrorist groups and pressuring their patron states".
Assad's government calls the armed opposition terrorists.
The "Geneva 2" talks, tentatively planned for Nov. 23, aim
to start a political process to end the civil war in which more
than 100,000 people have been killed.
Brahimi has angered the opposition by saying that Iran,
Assad's main backer during the war, should attend Geneva. The
rebels and political opposition say that any negotiations should
be based on Assad's removal.
Assad and Iran, however, have said they will only go to
talks that set no preconditions. Assad said that "only the
Syrian people are authorised to shape the future of Syria."
Mohammad Riza Shebani, the Iranian ambassador to Syria, told
reporters in Damascus on Wednesday that Iran was ready to attend
the Geneva meeting.
"Of course, everyone knows Iran's efforts to help a
political solution to the Syrian crisis. Iran's absence from
this meeting does not benefit the meeting," he said.
The Syrian conflict began in early 2011 as a peaceful
protest movement against four decades of Assad family rule, but
has degenerated into a sectarian civil war and forced millions
to flee.