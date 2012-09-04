Assad, Red Cross chief have "positive" talks on Syria aid -ICRC

GENEVA, Sept 4 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
and Red Cross President Peter Maurer held "positive talks" in
Damascus on Tuesday on ways of expanding humanitarian operations
in the war-torn country, a spokesman for the International
Committee of the Red Cross said.
"During the meeting with President Assad this morning, the
ICRC president discussed issues related to the protection of the
civilian population during the conduct of hostilities such as
the importance of access to health care and basic necessities
and also visits to persons detained in Syria," ICRC spokesman
Hicham Hassan said.
"The meeting between President Assad and President Maurer
was positive," Hassan added, without elaborating.