Syria's Assad appears on TV for first time in 2 weeks

DUBAI Aug 7 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appeared on television for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday in footage showing him meeting Saeed Jalili, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Damascus.

Assad's appearance came the day after his prime minister defected to rebels who have been waging a 17-month campaign to oust him.

