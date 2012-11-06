UPDATE 2-Bomb attacks in Damascus, opposition says 15 dead

* Bombs hit area inhabited by Assad's Alawite sect
* Tit-for-tat attack follows Monday bombing that killed 11
AMMAN Nov 6 Bomb explosions killed at least 15
people and wounded dozens on Tuesday in a Damascus district
populated mostly by members of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's Alawite sect, opposition activists said.
Syrian state media said an explosion hit the district of Hai
al-Wuroud, in the northwest of the capital, and that an "initial
tally" indicated ten people were killed and 30 wounded.
Activists said three bomb explosions were heard and smoke
was seen rising from the area in the latest tit-for-tat attack.
The hilltop neighbourhood is situated near a barracks and
housing for elite army units.
Earlier on Tuesday state television reported that the
brother of Syria's parliament speaker had been assassinated by
gunmen in Damascus, the latest victim in a campaign against
perceived Assad supporters and their families.
A bomb attack on Monday in the western "Mezzeh 86" district
of Damascus killed 11 people and wounded dozens more, Syrian
state media reported.
Seif al-Sham, an Islamist rebel unit, claimed responsibility
for that attack, which targeted what it described as a meeting
point for the army and police, as well as the shabbiha (ghost)
militia loyal to Assad.
Damascus has several hilltop enclaves mostly inhabited by
members of the Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam
that has dominated Syria since the 1960s. Syria's rebellion
draws most of its support from the Sunni Muslim majority.
"After bomb attacks and constant ground aerial bombardment
on Sunni districts, it seems Alawite areas are now considered
fair game," Nawara al-Soueid, an opposition activist in the
capital, said.
Last month several bombs exploded during the Muslim Eid
holiday near mosques in Sunni districts and the Damascus
suburbs, killing or injuring dozens of people, activists said.