Bomb blasts hit Syrian security complex - activists

AMMAN Oct 9 Bomb blasts hit a security compound
on the edge of Damascus overnight, in the latest attack by
rebels against units loyal to President Bashar al-Assad,
activists said.
Al-Nusra, a militant Islamist group, said in a statement on
Facebook it carried out the attack on the Air Force Intelligence
complex in the suburb of Hartasta using two suicide car bombs
loaded with tonnes of explosives.
Video footage taken by activists, which could not be
independently verified, showed a large explosion. Syrian state
television said an explosion occurred in the area but gave no
details.